Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Spring Tour Announced

(hennemusic) Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening have announced dates for spring tour of North America. The month-long Ten Years Gone series will open in Vancouver, BC on May 17.

Presales will begin today, Wednesday, March 4 at 10 AM local time (code JBLZE2020), with general public tickets going on sale this Friday, March 6th.

Bonham will follow the late spring trek with a summer US tour with The Circle as they promote their 2019 album, "Space Between." See the dates for Jason's tour here.

