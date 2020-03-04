Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Spring Tour Announced
(hennemusic) Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening have announced dates for spring tour of North America. The month-long Ten Years Gone series will open in Vancouver, BC on May 17.
Presales will begin today, Wednesday, March 4 at 10 AM local time (code JBLZE2020), with general public tickets going on sale this Friday, March 6th.
Bonham will follow the late spring trek with a summer US tour with The Circle as they promote their 2019 album, "Space Between." See the dates for Jason's tour here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
