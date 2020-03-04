Led Zeppelin Become The Nobs On 50th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin score US platinum for US sales of more than 1 million copies of their first two albums in early 1970 in the latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series.

The group performed tracks from both sets - "Led Zeppelin I" and "Led Zeppelin II" - on a January trek across the UK before launching a European run the following month.

Led Zeppelin were billed as "The Nobs" for a February 28, 1970 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark after Eva von Zeppelin issued a series of legal threats over use of the 'Zeppelin' name in the country; "The Nobs" was a nod to the band's promoter, Claude Nobs, who was also the founder and general manager of the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Led Zeppelin's arrival on the international music scene led to a nomination in the Best New Artist category at the 12th Annual Grammy Awards in March, which was won by Crosby, Stills & Nash. here.

