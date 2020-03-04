The Chimpz Share 'What Are We Fighting For' Lyric Video

Photo courtesy Laughlin PR

The Chimpz have released a lyric video for their brand new single "What Are We Fighting For" that was produced and engineered by Ryan Green.

The band's camp had this to say about the new track "With a fresh songwriting approach and memorable lyrics, 'What Are We Fighting For' is about living life with pain bottled up inside.

"While all we want to unbottle that pain, a question can still haunt us 'What Are We Fighting For?', The Pursuit of happiness within is something the The Chimpz want to motivate and spark a flame to make happy." Watch the video below:





