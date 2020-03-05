.

Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys

Michael Angulia | 03-05-2020

The Sleep EazysCover art courtesy Big Hassle

Blues guitar icon Joe Bonamassa has announced a new project entitled The Sleep Eazys and shared the first single "Bond (On Her Majesty's Secret Service)".

The Sleep Eazys will be releasing their debut album "Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell on April 10th, which will be comprised entirely of instrumental tracks including the first single.

Bonamassa is joined in the group by Anton Fig, Michael Rhodes, Reese Wynans, Lee Thornburg, Paulie Cerra, Jimmy Hall, John Jorgenson, Jade MacRae and Juanita Tippins.

Bonamassa had this to say, "To be honest I have always wanted to do a record like this. But, to be even more honest I'm not sure I was ready both professionally and musically, until now.

"The time finally felt right to finally pay tribute to a mentor, a friend and one of the greatest guitarists of all time: the late great Danny Gatton.

"My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a child shaped my playing and musical pathway more than just about anyone." Check out the first track below:


