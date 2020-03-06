Fan That Attended Tool Concert Infected With Coronavirus

A fan that attended Tool's concert in Auckland last Friday (February 28th) has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The infected man was in the general admission section in the front left-hand corner of Spark Arena and is currently in self-isolation, says Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

"We encourage all people in the area of the concert to be aware of the symptoms and contact the Healthline if concerned," said Bloomfield. "The advice is that the risk is very low for all others who attended this concert.

"There was no way of tracking the people who were in that area of the concert. They are classed as causal contacts and the advice to them is to call Healthline if they have any symptoms."





