Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus

Cover art courtesy SRO Cover art courtesy SRO

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has canceled his appearance at this year's SXSW music conference due to concerns over the coronavirus.

His camp said in a statement, "Following recent cancellations by major corporations, artists, record companies and studios because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, Ozzy Osbourne has likewise decided to cancel his upcoming appearance at SXSW.



"Osbourne was scheduled to attend SXSW in support of the world premiere screening of 'Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne,' a two-hour documentary special exploring the many lives and decade-spanning career of the rock legend which is set to air this summer on A&E."

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor has also pulled out of a keynote appearance at the festival to promote his HBO series "Watchman". The band tweeted the following message from Reznor, "We're sorry we won't be giving our Watchmen keynote at SXSW this year (because we had some surprises in store!) However, it was the right decision. We will see you soon - be safe and smart. -T".





