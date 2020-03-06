.

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Streams 2019 Performance Of Classic

Bruce Henne | 03-06-2020

Nick MasonLive At The Roundhouse package promo

(hennemusic) Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets are streaming video of a 2019 performance of the 1968 Pink Floyd classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun", as the latest preview to their forthcoming package "Live At The Roundhouse."

Originally recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the Syd Barrett-era to the David Gilmour lineup, the track from the UK band's second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", has the distinction of being the only song in the band's catalog to feature all five band members.

"Live At The Roundhouse" presents Mason's outfit in concert at the legendary London venue last spring during the group's first tour as they delivered music that had rarely been featured in Pink Floyd's live shows since their early days.

Due April 17, the set will be available as a double-CD/DVD package, double-vinyl and on Blu-ray. A film of the live show will be screened in cinemas in selected cities worldwide for one night only on March 10; the theatrical event will also include a pre-recorded cinema exclusive Q&A with Mason and the band where they will answer questions submitted by fans. Watch the video here.

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Streams 2019 Performance Of Classic

