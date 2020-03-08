.

SXSW 2020 Canceled By City Of Austin

K. Wiggins | 03-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

SXSW

Organizers of the SXSW music conference in Austin, TX have announced that this year's event scheduled for March has been canceled due a directive from local officials.

This year's installment was set to take place on March 13th through 22nd. SXSW explained the cancelation on their website, "The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City's directions.

"We are devastated to share this news with you. "The show must go on" is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.

"As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that 'there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.' However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites.

"We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU. " Read the rest of the statement here.


Related Stories


SXSW 2020 Canceled By City Of Austin

Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus

More SXSW News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Best Medication He Needs- Collective Soul Announce Special EP Release- Anthrax Singer Full Journey Tribute Band Debut Streaming Online- more


Reviews
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Ordinary Man Video

SXSW 2020 Canceled By City Of Austin

Queen Stream Live Aid Set From Fire Fight Australia Concert

Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death

Testament Release New Song 'Children Of The Next Level'

Evanescence Releasing New Music One Song At A Time

Tesla Stream 'Signs' From Five Man London Jam Package

Suicide Silence Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.