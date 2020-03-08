SXSW 2020 Canceled By City Of Austin

Organizers of the SXSW music conference in Austin, TX have announced that this year's event scheduled for March has been canceled due a directive from local officials.

This year's installment was set to take place on March 13th through 22nd. SXSW explained the cancelation on their website, "The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City's directions.

"We are devastated to share this news with you. "The show must go on" is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.

"As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that 'there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.' However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites.

"We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU. " Read the rest of the statement here.





