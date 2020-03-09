Trace Adkins Delivering New Music This Month Via Verge
Country music star Trace Adkins has announced that he will be delivering a new single called "Better Off" on March 20th that will be the first released on his new deal with Verge Records.
Label head Mickey Jack Cones had this to say, "Trace is a country music icon. We are beyond elated to be teaming up with him on this next chapter of his career.
"I've had the privilege of working on all but two of Trace's records since 2005, so I don't take this partnership lightly. We have something to prove, and we're going to prove it!" Cones says fervently.
Trace added, "I am excited about my merge with Verge. My desire to create and release new music is as strong now as when I first started. Mickey Jack and I have collaborated on several projects, and I look forward to several more."
