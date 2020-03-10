.

Aborted Release 'Gloom and the Art of Tribulation' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AbortedPhoto courtesy The Orchard

Aborted have released a music video for their brand new song "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation" . The track comes from their forthcoming EP "La Grande Mascarade", which is set for release on April 17th.

Sven De Caluwe had this to say about the first taste from the album, "Alright, alright alright. It's time for whoop ass! Here it is you lovely death mongers and gore maniacs, the brand spanking new single 'Gloom and the Art of Tribulation'.

"Enjoy this little poem about flowers, leaky buttholes and the emancipation of my ingrowing toe nails! As Joe Rogan said once: listen to Aborted, DO IT NAAAWWW!

"Lyric video by the people from Aimed & framed and the noise has been orchestrated to sound sick by Kohle! We hope you guys enjoy it! Don't forget to snag the VERY LAST copies of our pre-order bundle while you can!" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Aborted Release 'Gloom and the Art of Tribulation' Video

Aborted Announce Official New Guitarist

Aborted Announce 'La Grande Mascarade'

Aborted Part Ways With Member

Aborted Announce Hell Over North America Headline Tour

More Aborted News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video

Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Case

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

Dave Grohl Opens Up About 'What Drives Us'

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Lead Chain Fest

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Doc To Premiere At Tribeca



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.