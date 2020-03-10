Aborted Release 'Gloom and the Art of Tribulation' Video

Photo courtesy The Orchard Photo courtesy The Orchard

Aborted have released a music video for their brand new song "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation" . The track comes from their forthcoming EP "La Grande Mascarade", which is set for release on April 17th.



Sven De Caluwe had this to say about the first taste from the album, "Alright, alright alright. It's time for whoop ass! Here it is you lovely death mongers and gore maniacs, the brand spanking new single 'Gloom and the Art of Tribulation'.

"Enjoy this little poem about flowers, leaky buttholes and the emancipation of my ingrowing toe nails! As Joe Rogan said once: listen to Aborted, DO IT NAAAWWW!

"Lyric video by the people from Aimed & framed and the noise has been orchestrated to sound sick by Kohle! We hope you guys enjoy it! Don't forget to snag the VERY LAST copies of our pre-order bundle while you can!" Watch the video below:





