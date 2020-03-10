.

Another Sky Release 'Brave Face' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2020

Another SkyPhoto courtesy Missing Piece Group

Another Sky have released a music video for their new single "Brave Face". The track will appear on the group's forthcoming debut album, which is set to be released this summer.

Vocalist Catrin Vincent had to say about the single, "Brave Face was written for a friend ending a bad relationship. I saw so many parallels between her situation and my own.

"The lyric 'you put on your brave face, now, girl' is something an ex once said to me. To me, putting on a 'brave face' means hiding struggle and living in denial. I wanted to reclaim those words and transform them into a war cry for myself and her. Instead of telling us to 'suck it up', I'm telling us to use our anger instead.

"The world tells women that if we get angry, we lose our softness and what makes us a woman. That's not true. I'm asking us to accept our anger as necessary, in order to protect ourselves"

The video was filmed in Norway with director Ingeborg Lovlie and choreographer Olivia Lockwood. Watch the video below:


