Carlos Santana Cancels Euro Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

Photo by Roberto Finizio courtesy Jensen Comm Photo by Roberto Finizio courtesy Jensen Comm

Carlos Santana has announced that he has canceled the European leg of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour due to "public health concerns and European travel and performance restrictions" over the Coronavirus.

Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management, had this to say, "It is with great disappointment that I have to inform our fans that we are cancelling our upcoming Europe Tour. Many countries have made the decision to restrict public gatherings in excess of 1,000 people to curb the potential spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"While we deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance, the safety of our fans is the main priority for the Santana Organization. We will keep you all informed of new performance dates as they are made, and will make every effort to return to Europe soon. Thank you all very much for your understanding."

They also advised that refunds for tickets are available through point of purchase.





Related Stories

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Summer Tour

Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency

Santana Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Carlos Santana Doing Late Night TV To Promote Chart Topping Album

Santana Streaming New Song 'Yo Me Lo Merezco'

Carlos Santana Streaming New Song 'Los Invisibles'

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue

More Santana News



