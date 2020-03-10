.

Carlos Santana Cancels Euro Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

K. Wiggins | 03-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

SantanaPhoto by Roberto Finizio courtesy Jensen Comm

Carlos Santana has announced that he has canceled the European leg of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour due to "public health concerns and European travel and performance restrictions" over the Coronavirus.

Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management, had this to say, "It is with great disappointment that I have to inform our fans that we are cancelling our upcoming Europe Tour. Many countries have made the decision to restrict public gatherings in excess of 1,000 people to curb the potential spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"While we deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance, the safety of our fans is the main priority for the Santana Organization. We will keep you all informed of new performance dates as they are made, and will make every effort to return to Europe soon. Thank you all very much for your understanding."

They also advised that refunds for tickets are available through point of purchase.


Related Stories


Carlos Santana Cancels Euro Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Summer Tour

Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency

Santana Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Carlos Santana Doing Late Night TV To Promote Chart Topping Album

Santana Streaming New Song 'Yo Me Lo Merezco'

Carlos Santana Streaming New Song 'Los Invisibles'

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue

More Santana News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video

Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Case

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

Dave Grohl Opens Up About 'What Drives Us'

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Lead Chain Fest

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Doc To Premiere At Tribeca



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.