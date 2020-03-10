Disclosure Announce U.S. Spring Headline Dates

Disclosure have announced some U.S. headline shows that they will be playing this spring around some appearances at some major music festivals.

They will be kicking the series of dates off on April 14th in San Jose, CA at the San Jose State University Event Center and wrapping things up on April 29th in Brooklyn, NY at Public Records.

These dates tie-in to their appearances at this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 11th and 18th, as well as the III Points Festival in Miami on May 1st. See the dates below:

4/14 San Jose, CA San Jose State University - Event Center

4/15 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

4/17 Los Angeles, CA 1720

4/22 San Francisco, CA Halcyon

4/24 Chicago, IL Spybar

4/25 Detroit, MI TV Lounge

4/29 Brooklyn, NY Public Records





