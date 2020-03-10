.

Disclosure Announce U.S. Spring Headline Dates

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

DisclosurePhoto by Ronan Park courtesy Capitol Music

Disclosure have announced some U.S. headline shows that they will be playing this spring around some appearances at some major music festivals.

They will be kicking the series of dates off on April 14th in San Jose, CA at the San Jose State University Event Center and wrapping things up on April 29th in Brooklyn, NY at Public Records.

These dates tie-in to their appearances at this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 11th and 18th, as well as the III Points Festival in Miami on May 1st. See the dates below:

4/14 San Jose, CA San Jose State University - Event Center
4/15 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
4/17 Los Angeles, CA 1720
4/22 San Francisco, CA Halcyon
4/24 Chicago, IL Spybar
4/25 Detroit, MI TV Lounge
4/29 Brooklyn, NY Public Records


Related Stories


Disclosure Announce U.S. Spring Headline Dates

More Disclosure News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video

Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Case

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

Dave Grohl Opens Up About 'What Drives Us'

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Lead Chain Fest

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Doc To Premiere At Tribeca



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.