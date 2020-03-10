Iration Announce Coastin' Summer Tour

Iration have announced that they will be hitting the road for their Coastin' Summer Tour that they will be launching in support of their forthcoming album "Coastin'".

The album will be hitting stores in early summer and the group will be launching the tour on July 9th in Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade and Tribal Seeds will be along as special guests (more to be announced).

The band had this to say, "We are proud to announce that our newest album, Coastin', will be coming out this Summer. We really love the songs and the overall vibe, and we can't wait for you to hear it. We are truly excited to play the new songs for you live as well.

"Along with the new record, we'll be heading back out on the road for the Coastin' Summer Tour with our good friends Tribal Seeds, and some other artists we can't wait to announce! Get your tickets ASAP and we'll see you this Summer as we go Coast to Coast bringing the good vibes to your town."

General public tickets will be going on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. See the dates below:

Thursday, July 9 -Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage

Friday, July 10 -St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 11 -Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

Sunday, July 12 -Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Beach Riverfront Park

Wednesday, July 15 -Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

Thursday, July 16 -North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

Friday, July 17 -Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Saturday, July 18 -Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

Sunday, July 19 -Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 23 -Baltimore, MD - Pier 6 Pavilion

Friday, July 24 -New York, NY - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

Saturday, July 25 -East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

Sunday, July 26 -Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

Friday, August 14 -Fresno, CA - Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park

Sunday, August 16 -Lake Tahoe, NV - MontBleu Resort & Casino

Wednesday, August 19 -Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Friday, August 21 -Spokane, WA - Pavilion at Riverfront

Saturday, August 22 -Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

Sunday, August 23 -Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

Wednesday, August 26 -Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo

Thursday, August 27 -Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Friday, August 28 -Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 29 -Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Beach

Sunday, August 30 -Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl





