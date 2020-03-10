Iration Announce Coastin' Summer Tour
Iration have announced that they will be hitting the road for their Coastin' Summer Tour that they will be launching in support of their forthcoming album "Coastin'".
The album will be hitting stores in early summer and the group will be launching the tour on July 9th in Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade and Tribal Seeds will be along as special guests (more to be announced).
The band had this to say, "We are proud to announce that our newest album, Coastin', will be coming out this Summer. We really love the songs and the overall vibe, and we can't wait for you to hear it. We are truly excited to play the new songs for you live as well.
"Along with the new record, we'll be heading back out on the road for the Coastin' Summer Tour with our good friends Tribal Seeds, and some other artists we can't wait to announce! Get your tickets ASAP and we'll see you this Summer as we go Coast to Coast bringing the good vibes to your town."
General public tickets will be going on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. See the dates below:
Coastin' Summer Tour with special guests Tribal Seeds and more TBA
Thursday, July 9 -Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage
Friday, July 10 -St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 11 -Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Sunday, July 12 -Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Beach Riverfront Park
Wednesday, July 15 -Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
Thursday, July 16 -North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
Friday, July 17 -Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Saturday, July 18 -Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Sunday, July 19 -Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 23 -Baltimore, MD - Pier 6 Pavilion
Friday, July 24 -New York, NY - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
Saturday, July 25 -East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
Sunday, July 26 -Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
Friday, August 14 -Fresno, CA - Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park
Sunday, August 16 -Lake Tahoe, NV - MontBleu Resort & Casino
Wednesday, August 19 -Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Friday, August 21 -Spokane, WA - Pavilion at Riverfront
Saturday, August 22 -Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
Sunday, August 23 -Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
Wednesday, August 26 -Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo
Thursday, August 27 -Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
Friday, August 28 -Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 29 -Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Beach
Sunday, August 30 -Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Iration Announce Coastin' Summer Tour