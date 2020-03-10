.

Mitchell Tenpenny To Headline Ryman Auditorium

K. Wiggins | 03-10-2020

Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny has announced that he will be playing his very first performance at his hometown's famed Ryman Auditorium when he takes the stage for a headline performance this fall.

The Nashville native will be playing the special show on October 10th and he will be donating proceeds to his 10Penny Fund in partnership with Sarah Cannon.

He had this to say, "I grew up in Nashville attending concerts in most of the city's many venues, but the dream to have the opportunity to headline the Ryman Auditorium seems too surreal.

"We have many special plans for this show and I'm grateful in advance to all my fans who will join us in supporting a wonderful cause that unfortunately all too many families understand."

According to the announcement, "Mitchell created the 10Penny Fund in 2018 to provide inspiration and to support programs that help build community, motivate patients and encourage healing for people facing cancer and their loved ones."


