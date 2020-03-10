.

Singled Out: Between Kings' Antidote

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2020

Between KingsCover art courtesy Press Here

Between Kings has just released a music video for their new single "Antidote" from their forthcoming album "Young Love" (Out April 24th) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Our latest single "Antidote" deals with some pretty personal subjects. Mental health issues seems to be at an all-time high. Some of us in the band deal with mental health issues daily and the song reflects the constant struggle with yourself to deal with day to day life. "Antidote" is about coming to terms with the fact that it's okay to ask for help and it's okay to need medication to help cope with mental health issues. Whether your antidote be prescription medication or other forms of self-medication, so many of us need that 'Antidote' to get through the day.

We recorded this album with the legendary Jimmy Messer. He helped us define our sound and bring our vision for the music to life. Jimmy really gets under the hood and breaks the songs down to their individual elements and puts it all together in such an authentic way. He is a genius. The songs came together really smoothly and we are all super happy with how they sound.

When it came to film the music video, we had an idea that we could tell the story of a girl who was struggling with mental health issues and needed her own 'antidote.' We wanted to be subtle with the term antidote as each person has their own method of dealing with things, so we used a boy as the thing that made her feel like everything was okay. We got to work with a team of great, talented people who all did an amazing job at bringing this all to life. We are extremely proud of the song and the music video and hope you all enjoy it too!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below:


