.

Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Postponed

K. Wiggins | 03-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

CoachellaEvent poster

Goldenvoice have announced both the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Indio, Ca have been postponed due to a directive from the county over concerns from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The promoter sent over the following statement, "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

"All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall."


Related Stories


Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Postponed

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Beyonce, Eminem and the Weeknd Lead Coachella 2018

More Coachella News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates- Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different- Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus- Guns N' Roses- more


Reviews
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

All-Star Peter Green Tribute Concert Hitting Theaters

Hopesfall Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.