.

Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

Michael Angulia | 03-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The KutTour poster courtesy Criminal Records

The Kut have announced that they will be hitting the road next week, supporting Danko Jones on their A Tour Supreme across the UK and Ireland.

Princess Maha had this to say, "Joining the Danko Jones tour is a huge honour - we can't wait and hope to see everyone there! Sending huge love to UTA & Team Danko Jones".

The trek is scheduled to begin on March 17th in Nottingham at the Bodega and will be wrapping up on March 26th in Birmingham at The Asylum. See the dates below:

Tue 17th March - Bodega, Nottingham
Wed 18th March - Rebellion, Manchester
Thur 19th March - Thekla, Bristol
Fri 20th March - Underworld, London
Sat 21st March - 02 Academy 2, Newcastle
Sun 22nd March - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
Tue 24th March - Voodoo, Belfast
Wed 25th March - The Grand Social, Dublin
Thur 26th March - The Asylum, Birmingham


Related Stories


Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

More The Kut News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates- Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different- Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus- Guns N' Roses- more


Reviews
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

All-Star Peter Green Tribute Concert Hitting Theaters

Hopesfall Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.