Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

The Kut have announced that they will be hitting the road next week, supporting Danko Jones on their A Tour Supreme across the UK and Ireland.

Princess Maha had this to say, "Joining the Danko Jones tour is a huge honour - we can't wait and hope to see everyone there! Sending huge love to UTA & Team Danko Jones".

The trek is scheduled to begin on March 17th in Nottingham at the Bodega and will be wrapping up on March 26th in Birmingham at The Asylum. See the dates below:

Tue 17th March - Bodega, Nottingham

Wed 18th March - Rebellion, Manchester

Thur 19th March - Thekla, Bristol

Fri 20th March - Underworld, London

Sat 21st March - 02 Academy 2, Newcastle

Sun 22nd March - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

Tue 24th March - Voodoo, Belfast

Wed 25th March - The Grand Social, Dublin

Thur 26th March - The Asylum, Birmingham





