Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme
The Kut have announced that they will be hitting the road next week, supporting Danko Jones on their A Tour Supreme across the UK and Ireland.
Princess Maha had this to say, "Joining the Danko Jones tour is a huge honour - we can't wait and hope to see everyone there! Sending huge love to UTA & Team Danko Jones".
The trek is scheduled to begin on March 17th in Nottingham at the Bodega and will be wrapping up on March 26th in Birmingham at The Asylum. See the dates below:
Tue 17th March - Bodega, Nottingham
Wed 18th March - Rebellion, Manchester
Thur 19th March - Thekla, Bristol
Fri 20th March - Underworld, London
Sat 21st March - 02 Academy 2, Newcastle
Sun 22nd March - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
Tue 24th March - Voodoo, Belfast
Wed 25th March - The Grand Social, Dublin
Thur 26th March - The Asylum, Birmingham
