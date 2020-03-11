Issues Release 'Rain' Video

Issues have released a music video for their track "Rain". The song comes from the band's latest album "Beautiful Oblivion," which was released last fall.

Vocalist Tyler Carter had this to say about the track, "I actually wrote the song 'Rain' years ago, and somehow, the demo rose from the dead and my bandmates really liked it.

"We knew we had to do our Issues thang on it! I'm glad it's gotten the amount of love it has, because it's such a relatable and catchy song. Due to all the fan love from the song, we felt that it deserved a video." Watch the video below:





