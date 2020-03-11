Neverkept Streaming New Song 'Reunion Tower'

Neverkept have released a new track titled "Reunion Tower," which is the follow-up to their previous singles "Vertigo" and "Complicated."

They had this to say about the track, "'Reunion Tower' is kind of the linchpin to this whole process; energetic and dramatic, fun but melancholy. We have a lot in the tank and really wanted to show some diversity in our catalog so far."

They also explain that the song "reflecting on past experiences, and learning to grow from them instead of looking at those experiences negatively.

"Not everything that's bad has to be detrimental; it doesn't have to stunt your growth. Sometimes a negative thing can open your eyes to something good if you allow yourself to learn from it, as hard as it sounds.

"If there's any message we hope to leave with our listeners it's that you owe it to yourself to learn what you can and grow from all experiences in life." Check out the song below:





