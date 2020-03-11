.

Neverkept Streaming New Song 'Reunion Tower'

Michael Angulia | 03-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

NeverkeptPhoto by Adam Reed courtesy Epitaph Records

Neverkept have released a new track titled "Reunion Tower," which is the follow-up to their previous singles "Vertigo" and "Complicated."

They had this to say about the track, "'Reunion Tower' is kind of the linchpin to this whole process; energetic and dramatic, fun but melancholy. We have a lot in the tank and really wanted to show some diversity in our catalog so far."

They also explain that the song "reflecting on past experiences, and learning to grow from them instead of looking at those experiences negatively.

"Not everything that's bad has to be detrimental; it doesn't have to stunt your growth. Sometimes a negative thing can open your eyes to something good if you allow yourself to learn from it, as hard as it sounds.

"If there's any message we hope to leave with our listeners it's that you owe it to yourself to learn what you can and grow from all experiences in life." Check out the song below:


Related Stories


Neverkept Streaming New Song 'Reunion Tower'

Singled Out: Neverkept's Complicated

Neverkept Release 'Complicated' Video and Ink With Epitaph

Singled Out: Neverkept's Vertigo

More Neverkept News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates- Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different- Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus- Guns N' Roses- more


Reviews
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

All-Star Peter Green Tribute Concert Hitting Theaters

Hopesfall Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.