Kenny Chesney Postpones Chillaxification Tour Dates

Photo by Allister Ann courtesy EBM Photo by Allister Ann courtesy EBM

Kenny Chesney has announced that he has postponed April and May dates for his Chillaxification Tour due to the current spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Chesney had this to say, "You can't take risks without really understanding the consequences. In times of uncertainty, I won't take chances with those I love. I can't imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.



"So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it's only fair to move these first several dates now. We are figuring some of this out as we go, but I know people buy airline tickets, book hotel rooms - and I wanted to try to give everyone as much time to sort that out as possible."



He continued, "This is all uncharted. I'm like everyone else: watching the news, wondering when we may know something concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, worried someone I know will catch it. I want to believe this will all be okay in the end; but right now, I don't feel like this risk to No Shoes Nation is worth it.



"Nobody wants to get out there for these shows more than I do. We've started rehearsals; everything is loaded in - and the band sounds great. Music is medicine when your soul or your heart need healing, but I don't want my music to put anyone at risk.

"So, I promise: we are going to work as quickly as we can to sort out what we can and can't do in terms of these dates. We're going to cross our fingers this pandemic will resolve as some of the experts have suggested, and we hope to kick off the tour May 30th at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a venue we've played since 2005. But mostly, I hope this virus is contained, and the suffering and deaths are kept to the fewest possible people." See the postponed dates below:

April 18 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

April 25 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

May 7 iThink Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 9 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 13 BankPlus Amphitheater Southaven, Miss.

May 14 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.

May 16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 22 Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas

May 23 Alamodome San Antonio, Texas

May 28 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio





Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Here And Now'

Kenny Chesney Announces 'Here And Now'

Kenny Chesney Won Billboard Top Tour Award 2019 In Review

Kenny Chesney Adds New Stadium Date To Chillaxification Tour

Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Tip Of My Tongue'

Kenny Chesney Wins Billboard Top Tour Award

Kenny Chesney Adds Support Act To Songs For The Saints Tour

Kenny Chesney Adds Support Act To Songs For The Saints Tour

More Kenny Chesney News



