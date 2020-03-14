Metal Supergroup Werewolves Stream New Song and Ink Album Deal

New metal supergroup Werewolves have inked a record deal and are streaming their new single "Know Your Place," which comes from their forthcoming debut album.

The "blackened caveman death-metal" band features Psycroptic, Ruins, and King's Dave Haley, along with The Bezerker and The Antichrist Imperium's Matt Wilcock and Sam Bean.

The group just announced that they have an inked a deal with Prosthetic Records to release their debut studio album "The Dead Are Screaming" on April 24th.

They had this to say, "We are a brilliant fit for Prosthetic Records. Every time someone accuses them of being too progressive, they can point squarely at us regressives sitting in the corner, slobbering, writing unhinged and incoherent songs about vomit and violence." Check out their first single below:





