antiMusic Logo News Reviews Day in Rock RockNewsWire

Metal Supergroup Werewolves Stream New Song and Ink Album Deal

Michael Angulia | 03-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

WerewolvesCover art courtesy Prosthetic Records

New metal supergroup Werewolves have inked a record deal and are streaming their new single "Know Your Place," which comes from their forthcoming debut album.

The "blackened caveman death-metal" band features Psycroptic, Ruins, and King's Dave Haley, along with The Bezerker and The Antichrist Imperium's Matt Wilcock and Sam Bean.

The group just announced that they have an inked a deal with Prosthetic Records to release their debut studio album "The Dead Are Screaming" on April 24th.

They had this to say, "We are a brilliant fit for Prosthetic Records. Every time someone accuses them of being too progressive, they can point squarely at us regressives sitting in the corner, slobbering, writing unhinged and incoherent songs about vomit and violence." Check out their first single below:


Related Stories


Metal Supergroup Werewolves Stream New Song and Ink Album Deal

More Werewolves News


advertisement
Day In Rock

More Guns N' Roses Live Appearances Postponed- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring- Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise- more

Reviews

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

advertisement
Latest News

More Guns N' Roses Live Appearances Postponed

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring

Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise

Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet

Paradise Lost Announce New Album And Tease First Track

Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'The Tempest'

Metal Supergroup Werewolves Stream New Song and Ink Album Deal

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Noondrunk