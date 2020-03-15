antiMusic Logo News Reviews Day in Rock RockNewsWire

Sebastian Bach Pushing Back Skid Row Anniversary Tour

Michael Angulia | 03-15-2020

Sebastian BachPhoto by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has announced that he has been forced to postpone the second leg of his tour celebrating the 31th anniversary of the band's hit debut album.

Bach had this to say, "Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary tour from March 25th thru May 11.

"The key word here is POSTPONED! Team Baz and I are working hard behind the scenes to reschedule the dates to the fall. We were really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond our control.

"It is also VERY important that our families, my band and crew and my extended family AKA all of you rock fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!"

"Tickets and VIP upgrade holders, all tickets will be honored for your new show dates!! Please stay tuned for further information. We'll be BACH on the road later this year!"

See the postponed dates below:

03/25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel
03/27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
03/28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater
03/30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt
03/31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
04/03 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
04/04 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino
04/05 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
04/07 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
04/08 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live
04/10 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
04/11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino
04/13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
04/14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
04/15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
04/16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
04/18 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell
04/19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
04/20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
04/22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
04/24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center
04/25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
04/26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre
04/28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
04/30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram's
05/01 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
05/02 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's
05/03 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
05/05 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
05/08 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
05/09 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
05/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
05/11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's


