Sebastian Bach Pushing Back Skid Row Anniversary Tour

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has announced that he has been forced to postpone the second leg of his tour celebrating the 31th anniversary of the band's hit debut album.

Bach had this to say, "Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary tour from March 25th thru May 11.

"The key word here is POSTPONED! Team Baz and I are working hard behind the scenes to reschedule the dates to the fall. We were really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond our control.

"It is also VERY important that our families, my band and crew and my extended family AKA all of you rock fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!"

"Tickets and VIP upgrade holders, all tickets will be honored for your new show dates!! Please stay tuned for further information. We'll be BACH on the road later this year!"

See the postponed dates below:

03/25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

03/27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

03/28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater

03/30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

03/31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/03 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

04/04 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino

04/05 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

04/07 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

04/08 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

04/10 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

04/11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

04/13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

04/14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

04/15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

04/16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

04/18 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell

04/19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

04/20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

04/22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

04/24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

04/25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

04/26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

04/28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

04/30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram's

05/01 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

05/02 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's

05/03 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

05/05 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

05/08 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

05/09 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

05/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

05/11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's





Related Stories

Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited 2019 In Review

Sebastian Bach Adds Leg To Skid Row Anniversary Tour

Sebastian Bach Disowns Forever Wild Live Album

Tool Tour Offer Turned Down By Sebastian Bach

Skid Row And Sebastian Bach Almost Reunited

Sebastian Bach 'Bitter' That Skid Row Won't Reunite

Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer

Sebastian Bach To Play Slave To The Grind Album At One-Off Show

Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour

More Sebastian Bach News



