Singled Out: Jack Bruno's Someday (Before U Get Bored)

Jack Bruno tells us about his recently released new single "Someday (Before U Get Bored)", which was inspired by The Strokes' hit "Someday". Here is the story:

The song started out as an idea - like what would The Strokes meets hip-hop sound like. I knew it would be difficult to pull it off the right way and I liked the challenge. I remember it being a song that didn't click right away. It was hard to mix the genres in an interesting way, but that idea was always so cool to me. I love The Strokes and "Someday" is an iconic riff. Every time you hear it, it makes you feel something. So I started going off of that feeling, I was at the beginning stages of a relationship and I felt unsure of where I should go with things. Eventually love over took the logic in my life and "Someday" is like a debate in my head of that process. One side of me was scared to get into a relationship and the other side was like, f*** it let's go.

I re-recorded the guitars at a few different studios in LA, Paramount and Gold-Diggers. Then, it was a collaboration of several different producers - Koncept P did the drums, Ben 10k did the 808's, Jeremiah Raisen added a lil synth, and I blended them together, added more elements of it until I felt like it was ready for mix. I looked at it like, how could I reintroduce that feeling The Strokes 'Someday' gave me when I first heard it to a younger generation.

With the video, I wanted to make something visually cool with humor. I think it's important for people to know you don't take yourself too seriously. So, the idea came about of what if I was a teacher to like super young kids, but I was teaching them something different that had to do with the song. I ended up teaching these little 6-year-old kids about online dating, etc., stuff like 'sliding into the DM' sounded funny to me.

I'm proud of how everything came out. In the end, I was able to get the vision clearly made with the song and video and I think it hits the right feeling I wanted it to.

