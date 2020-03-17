Crown The Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover took to social media to announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus and he is currently under self-quarantine.
Hoover had this to say, "Welp...I tested positive for the Coronavirus. I've been told to self-quarantine for 14 days (or until further notice). I believe I contracted it through traveling to all these different countries over the past couple of months, but honestly who the f*** knows, it could of happened anywhere.
"About a week ago I started getting a sore throat, congestion, and was more tired than usual. Then all of a sudden I had severe body aches and a fever of 102 degrees. I was in bed for a couple of days sleeping in puddles of my own sweat.
"Honestly I thought I just had the flu! So I went to the emergency room and got tested for that as well as the Coronavirus and got my results back last night confirming that I have it.
"Currently I feel back to normal and most of the symptoms have passed. If anything changes I'll let y'all know.
"I advise everyone to keep yourselves informed, stay isolated, drink lots of water and wash your hands! I love you all. Please stay safe out there"
Selfish Things Recruit Crown The Empire Star For New Single
Crown The Empire Get Animated for MSRY Video
Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video
Crown The Empire Release 'what i am' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19- Rolling Stones Postpone Tour- Lamb Of God Release 'Memento Mori' Video- Sacred Reich's Jason Rainey Dead At 53- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19
Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour
Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus
Lamb Of God Release 'Memento Mori' Video
Sacred Reich's Jason Rainey Dead At 53
ZZ Top Postpone Las Vegas Residency
Deep Purple Share 'Whoosh!' Album Details
The Pretenders Stream New Song And Announce Album