Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus

Crown The Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover took to social media to announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus and he is currently under self-quarantine.

Hoover had this to say, "Welp...I tested positive for the Coronavirus. I've been told to self-quarantine for 14 days (or until further notice). I believe I contracted it through traveling to all these different countries over the past couple of months, but honestly who the f*** knows, it could of happened anywhere.

"About a week ago I started getting a sore throat, congestion, and was more tired than usual. Then all of a sudden I had severe body aches and a fever of 102 degrees. I was in bed for a couple of days sleeping in puddles of my own sweat.

"Honestly I thought I just had the flu! So I went to the emergency room and got tested for that as well as the Coronavirus and got my results back last night confirming that I have it.

"Currently I feel back to normal and most of the symptoms have passed. If anything changes I'll let y'all know.

"I advise everyone to keep yourselves informed, stay isolated, drink lots of water and wash your hands! I love you all. Please stay safe out there"





