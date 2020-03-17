Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour

Tour poster Tour poster

The Rolling Stones and AEG have announced that they have been forced to postpone the upcoming North American leg of their No Filter Tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket holders are advised to hold on to their original tickets and await an announcement about the rescheduled dates. The tour was scheduled to kick off on May 8th in San Diego.

The band had this to say, "We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together - and we'll see you all very soon." See the postponed dates below:

San Diego, SDCCU Stadium [May 8]

Vancouver, BC Place [May 12]

Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium [May 16]

Nashville, Nissan Stadium [May 20]

Austin, Circuit of The Americas [May 24]

Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium [May 29]

Buffalo, New Era Field [June 6]

Detroit, Ford Field [June 10]

Louisville, Cardinal Stadium [June 14]

Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium [June 19]

Pittsburgh, Heinz Field [June 23]

St. Louis, The Dome at America's Center [June 27]

Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium [July 1]

Tampa, Raymond James Stadium [July 5]

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium [July 9]





