Sacred Reich's founding guitarist Jason Rainey has died from an apparent heart attack, according to his former bandmates. He was 53-years-old.
Rainey was a member of the band from their founding until 2019. The band broke the sad news to fans with the following message, "It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we must announce that our friend, guitarist and founding member of Sacred Reich, Jason Rainey has passed away.
"Jason started the band after only playing guitar for six months. With sheer determination and will, he lead us through the early years of the band. He worked tirelessly. Sacred Reich was his life.
"In recent years he faced some serious medical issues. He ultimately succembed to a heart attack on Monday, March 16. He was 53 years old.
"Jason, we wish you peace and love."
Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19- Rolling Stones Postpone Tour- Lamb Of God Release 'Memento Mori' Video- Sacred Reich's Jason Rainey Dead At 53- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19
Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour
Crown The Empire's Brandon Hoover Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus
Lamb Of God Release 'Memento Mori' Video
Sacred Reich's Jason Rainey Dead At 53
ZZ Top Postpone Las Vegas Residency
Deep Purple Share 'Whoosh!' Album Details
The Pretenders Stream New Song And Announce Album