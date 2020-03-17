ZZ Top Postpone Las Vegas Residency

ZZ Top announced on Tuesday (March 17th) that they have been forced to postpone their Las Vegas residency due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus situation.
The band said in a statement, "ZZ Top has announced that their March 20 - 28 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Las Vegas has been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution.
"We will make a return engagement at The Venetian with specific dates to be announced soon. Thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you all in Vegas soon!"
