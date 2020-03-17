ZZ Top Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Tour poster Tour poster

ZZ Top announced on Tuesday (March 17th) that they have been forced to postpone their Las Vegas residency due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus situation.

The band said in a statement, "ZZ Top has announced that their March 20 - 28 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Las Vegas has been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution.



"We will make a return engagement at The Venetian with specific dates to be announced soon. Thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you all in Vegas soon!"





Related Stories

ZZ Top Stream Video Of Rare 'La Grange' Performance

Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates

ZZ Top Preparing To Make New Album

ZZ Top Stream Video Of Rare 'Brown Sugar' Performance

ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol' Band From Texas Documentary

ZZ Top Announce Las Vegas Residency

ZZ Top That Little Ol' Band From Texas Set For Release

Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show

ZZ Top In The Studio For Deguello Anniversary

More ZZ Top News



