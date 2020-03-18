Singled Out: Deltaphonic's Liars

Deltaphonic are releasing their new album "The Funk, the Soul & the Holy Groove" on April 10th and to celebrate we asked Andrew T. Weekes to tell us about the lead single "Liars". Here is the story:

"Liars" is a joke about the music business, and business in general, that I wrote to blow off some steam. I've been navigating the music business for nearly a decade, and unlike most bands that start to build something beyond the bar scene into an entity, Deltaphonic didn't have sh*t for money or connections to begin with so we've learned a lot the hard way. You need an exceptional product, "friends," and numbers to really get off the ground in the music business. The problem is that many industry people are jaded from years of dealing with idiots and inconsistent income- they don't want to take risks or think outside the box, and some of them are just plain shady. So many musicians never really figure this out and fall by the wayside.

It took me awhile to be able to consistently evaluate how good what I was writing was, and it took me almost as long to develop a decent grasp of the subtleties of the business. Figuring it out as an outsider with no fancy friends can get you down- that's when I wrote Liars. The song was a turning point. It continues to help me a lot because it reminds me to get outside the B.S. and laugh at it. That's an integral part of my writing process. It's also a good reflection on how the band works. We laugh about everything, we don't respect the status quo for the sake of it being the status quo, but we take the music seriously.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





