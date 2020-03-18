The Who Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

(hennemusic) The Who have announced rescheduled dates for their UK and Ireland tour, which was recently postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-week series, which was scheduled to begin in Manchester on March 16, has been moved to March of 2021; all tickets for the original dates remain valid. "The band wish to thank the fans for their patience and support," said The Who in a statement alongside the new schedule.

Roger Daltrey assured fans last week that the shows "May be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic."

Pete Townshend said the band "haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn't go ahead"; he added that "if one fan caught Coronavirus at a Who concert, it would be one too many."

As part of the spring postponement, The Who will also be unable to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 during the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows, but intend to also reschedule that date, with more news to follow. See the dates here.

