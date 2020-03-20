.

Azusa Release New Song 'Kill/Destroy'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-20-2020

AzusaCover art courtesy Atom Splitter

Supergroup Azusa have released a brand new track called "Kill/Destroy". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Loop Of Yesterdays", which is set to hit stores on April 10th.

The band had this to say about the new track, "'Kill/Destroy' was the last song to be composed in the Loop of Yesterdays session. We felt like the album needed some more 'kick in the teeth' punk/hardcore energy to round things out. The song was an obvious curtain-raiser, so we opened our live set with it on tour last summer as a sneak peek of the new album.

"Easily digestible yet appropriately unpredictable, 'Kill/Destroy' balances raw, thrash-inspired riffing with straight-forward lyrics about transgression and our inner demons being forced to awaken. Confrontational and blunt, 'Kill/Destroy' is peak Azusa."

The group features vocalist Eleni Zafiriadou (Sea + Air), bassist Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan), guitarist Christer Espevoll (Extol), and drummer David Husvik (Extol). Listen to the new song below:


