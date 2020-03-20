Charming Liars Release New Single 'Blame'

Alt-rockers Charming Liars have released a brand new single called "Blame". The track is the follow-up to their hit single "Golden State".
The group had the following to say about the new track, "'Blame' is an explosive anthem asking for one more shot at love from your last late night call.
"What happens when the lights fade and the drinks dry up? When your memory starts to dive deep into the wreckage of lovers past? Blame." Listen to the track below:
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark
Charming Liars Return With Something Dark
Charming Liars Release 'Like A Drug' Video
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates- Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album- The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E"- Liam Gallagher- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album
The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E'
Liam Gallagher Streams Gone Performance From MTV Unplugged
Cro-Mags The Quarantine Show Now Streaming Online
Deep Purple Release 'Throw My Bones' Video
Marvin & Gentry Giving Back With America's Dan Peek Collab
Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video