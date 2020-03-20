Charming Liars Release New Single 'Blame'

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

Alt-rockers Charming Liars have released a brand new single called "Blame". The track is the follow-up to their hit single "Golden State".

The group had the following to say about the new track, "'Blame' is an explosive anthem asking for one more shot at love from your last late night call.

"What happens when the lights fade and the drinks dry up? When your memory starts to dive deep into the wreckage of lovers past? Blame." Listen to the track below:





Related Stories

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Charming Liars Return With Something Dark

Charming Liars Release 'Like A Drug' Video

More Charming Liars News



