.

Charming Liars Release New Single 'Blame'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Charming LiarsPhoto courtesy Big Picture Media

Alt-rockers Charming Liars have released a brand new single called "Blame". The track is the follow-up to their hit single "Golden State".

The group had the following to say about the new track, "'Blame' is an explosive anthem asking for one more shot at love from your last late night call.

"What happens when the lights fade and the drinks dry up? When your memory starts to dive deep into the wreckage of lovers past? Blame." Listen to the track below:


Related Stories


Charming Liars Release New Single 'Blame'

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Charming Liars Return With Something Dark

Charming Liars Release 'Like A Drug' Video

More Charming Liars News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates- Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album- The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E"- Liam Gallagher- more

Reviews

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

advertisement
Latest News

Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates

Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album

The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E'

Liam Gallagher Streams Gone Performance From MTV Unplugged

Cro-Mags The Quarantine Show Now Streaming Online

Deep Purple Release 'Throw My Bones' Video

Marvin & Gentry Giving Back With America's Dan Peek Collab

Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video