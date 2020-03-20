Deep Purple have released a music video for their new song "Throw My Bones". The track is the first single from the legendary group's forthcoming 21st studio album.
The new record will be entitled "Whoosh!" and is set to hit stores in multiple formats on June 12th. Frontman Ian Gillian had this to say about the album, "Whoosh is an onomatopoeic word that, when viewed through one end of a radio-telescope, describes the transient nature of humanity on Earth; and, through the other end from a closer perspective, illustrates the career of Deep Purple."
They describe "Throw My Bones" single and video as pushing " the boundaries of time and place. It is an invitation to take a step back and see the bigger picture, a call for action and an invitation to observe the planet and the current situation on earth." Watch the clip below:
Deep Purple Share 'Whoosh!' Album Details
Deep Purple Announce New Album And Tour
Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band 2019 In Review
Deep Purple Record New Album With Bob Ezrin
Deep Purple Expand Soundboard Series With Live In Rome
Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Limited Edition Book Announced
Classic Deep Purple Lineup Honored With Ivor Novello Award
Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed
Deep Purple Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates- Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album- The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E"- Liam Gallagher- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Alice Cooper Finishing Work On New Album
The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E'
Liam Gallagher Streams Gone Performance From MTV Unplugged
Cro-Mags The Quarantine Show Now Streaming Online
Deep Purple Release 'Throw My Bones' Video
Marvin & Gentry Giving Back With America's Dan Peek Collab
Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video