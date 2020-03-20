Deep Purple Release 'Throw My Bones' Video

Cover art courtesy Kayos Cover art courtesy Kayos

Deep Purple have released a music video for their new song "Throw My Bones". The track is the first single from the legendary group's forthcoming 21st studio album.

The new record will be entitled "Whoosh!" and is set to hit stores in multiple formats on June 12th. Frontman Ian Gillian had this to say about the album, "Whoosh is an onomatopoeic word that, when viewed through one end of a radio-telescope, describes the transient nature of humanity on Earth; and, through the other end from a closer perspective, illustrates the career of Deep Purple."

They describe "Throw My Bones" single and video as pushing " the boundaries of time and place. It is an invitation to take a step back and see the bigger picture, a call for action and an invitation to observe the planet and the current situation on earth." Watch the clip below:





Related Stories

Deep Purple Share 'Whoosh!' Album Details

Deep Purple Announce New Album And Tour

Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band 2019 In Review

Deep Purple Record New Album With Bob Ezrin

Deep Purple Expand Soundboard Series With Live In Rome

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Limited Edition Book Announced

Classic Deep Purple Lineup Honored With Ivor Novello Award

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

Deep Purple Announce U.S. Fall Tour

More Deep Purple News



