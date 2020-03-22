Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series

Cover art courtesy New Ocean Media Cover art courtesy New Ocean Media

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming audio and video versions of a new recording of their 2003 track, "Willie Nelson", as the latest single in their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series.

Re-recorded and remixed by J. Robbins, the song - which originally appeared on the Maryland band's "Slow Hole To China: Rare And Unreleased" compilation - marks the sixth tune in their digital singles series.

"'Willie Nelson' is a song we wrote close to 20 years ago," says singer Neil Fallon. "It started making appearances in our sets recently, so we figured now was a good time to re-record it. This time around, Shawna Potter (War On Women) added back-up vocals and is in the video as well.

"And for what it's worth, 'Red Headed Stranger' gets regular play on our tour bus." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





