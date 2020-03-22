.

Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series

Bruce Henne | 03-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

ClutchCover art courtesy New Ocean Media

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming audio and video versions of a new recording of their 2003 track, "Willie Nelson", as the latest single in their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series.

Re-recorded and remixed by J. Robbins, the song - which originally appeared on the Maryland band's "Slow Hole To China: Rare And Unreleased" compilation - marks the sixth tune in their digital singles series.

"'Willie Nelson' is a song we wrote close to 20 years ago," says singer Neil Fallon. "It started making appearances in our sets recently, so we figured now was a good time to re-record it. This time around, Shawna Potter (War On Women) added back-up vocals and is in the video as well.

"And for what it's worth, 'Red Headed Stranger' gets regular play on our tour bus." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series

Clutch Postpone South American Tour

Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Clutch Release New Version Of 'Spacegrass'

Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour

Clutch To Play Different Sets At Each ChutchMas Show

Clutch Release Video For Cover Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'

Volbeat Recruit Clutch's Neil Fallon For 'Die To Live' Video

Clutch and Gwar Manager Jack Flanagan Dies

Clutch Announce This Year's Winter Holiday Tour

More Clutch News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Bon Jovi Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus- Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans- Kenny Rogers- more


Reviews
Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

advertisement


Latest News
Bon Jovi Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus

Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers

Greta Van Fleet Grammy Museum Event To Stream Online

Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series

Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee 'Self-Isolating'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.