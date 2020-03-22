Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans

Tour poster courtesy Chipster Tour poster courtesy Chipster

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared a PSA video message with fans, calling on them to do the rights things as everyone has to deal with the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Halford shared the video message with Loudwire and had this to say, "Hello metal maniacs. This is when the metal community comes together, right? We know what we've gotta do as far as keeping things clean, and it includes washing your hands as many times a day as is needed.

"Try and be isolated. If you go out, don't buy everything. Don't be a toilet paper hoarder. Don't be a kitchen roll hoarder. Don't be a hoarder of any sort, because we're all in this together.

"We have to keep each other safe. We have to do the isolating. We have to do the quarantining - whatever we need to do. This is serious, okay? But we're gonna get through it, because we've been through these problems, these situations before in history, and humanity has this great tenacity to pull together and to be strong and to overcome things that come before us.

"So, look after each other, look after yourselves, your family, your friends, your loved ones," he added. "Stay in touch. That's an important thing. Text each other and Facebook, FaceTime, Instagram - all of this is incredibly important. All the fear floating around - this is when we really have to kind of look out for each other and do what's necessary and the right thing to do.

"So, there you go. Those are my little words of advice.

"I love you. Keep strong. Keep safe. Keep metal. Oh, yeah!" Watch the video below:





