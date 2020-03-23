.

Singled Out: Calloway Circus' Gray

Keavin Wiggins | 03-23-2020

Calloway CircusPhoto courtesy Big Picture Media

Calloway Circus recently released their new album "Entropy" and to celebrate we asked Ben McGuiness to tell us about the track "Gray". Here is the story:

"Gray" is our most-streamed and flagship single for a reason. This song, in my opinion, encompasses everything that our album Entropyis trying to say, and everything we want to be as a band. The eclectic sound we've established over the years really just worked in this song, the aggressive synth production mixed with classic alternative-rock guitars really just got me super excited while creating it.

I came up with the melody on a synthesizer and knew it was gonna be special when I heard my brother and best friend whistling it on the couch later that night while we were playing Fortnite.

I think "Gray" is almost a subsection of the world of Entropy. Lyrically, it follows the main theme of the record, which is trauma and how to work through it. The chorus has one of my favorite lines I've ever written, "Even if you hate me, I'm never gonna let you go". Anybody who's been in such an intense and toxic situation like that can understand what I was feeling and that is just such a powerful thing to know.

I wanted this song to have an atmosphere of despair, which is what you truly feel after experience something traumatic. Capturing that energy in this song meant so much to me, and I think that's precisely the reason why it's resonated with people.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here


