Tesla Postpone Spring U.S. Tour

(hennemusic) Tesla have postponed their upcoming spring tour of the US due to the ongoing health crisis. The California band will issue their latest effort, "Five Man London Jam", on March 27; the project captures Tesla performing acoustic versions of their hits, fan favorites and covers live at London's famed Abbey Road studios.

"Originally scheduled to run from April 10 - May 1, the tour is being rescheduled for Fall 2020 and the new schedule will be announced as soon as possible," says the band. "Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staffs, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority.

"All ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their original tickets as these will be honored for the new date, which we hope to announce very soon." Read more here.

