Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Undergo Surgery

Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

Whitesnake have announced that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming tour with Sammy Hagar and The Circle because frontman David Coverdale will be undergoing bilateral inguinal hernia surgery.

Coverdale had the following to say via s social media post, "Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake's touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year, 2020.

"All tours, Europe, UK & US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery.

"At this time, I can only offer You & my amazing musicians in Whitesnake & our crew my love & my sincere apologies & also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe & Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity.

"Until then, I send my love to you & yours & hopefully we will meet again along the road."





