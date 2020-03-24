Devon Allman Launching We Are Still All Together Tour

Event poster courtesy Big Hassle Event poster courtesy Big Hassle

The Allman Betts Band's Devon Allman has announced that he will be launching a virtual tour featuring live concert events captured at his home.

The themes for each show will be different. Devon explains, "One night will be cover songs, one night originals, one night Q&A live, one night special guests, one night request hour, etc."

According to the announcement, the shows will be LIVE on the Devon Allman Facebook Page and then reposted the next day to all platforms like YouTube, Instagram etc.

Devon had this to say, "Man it is going to be fun to go on tour from the house. I really miss the energy of the stage and the interaction with our amazing fans. I really hope this makes our fans feel good during these crazy times and that we can just hang out and have some fun together.

"I'm going to work hard to keep each show unique. Our Allman Betts Band road crew is unemployed like all road crews out there, we'd like to encourage fans to make a donation that will go straight to them. Gibson has given us some guitars to give away and some other companies like Earthworks Audio and Meyer Sound Labs are stepping to the plate as well.....see y'all soon!"

Check out the schedule for this week's shows below:

Wednesday | Mar 25 @ 7pm Central

Friday | Mar 27 @ 7 pm Central

Sunday | Mar 29 @ 4 pm Central





Related Stories

The Devon Allman Project Announce UK Tour

More Devon Allman News



