Sammy Hagar Announces New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

Sammy with Def Leppard in Vegas - photo courtesy AXS TV Sammy with Def Leppard in Vegas - photo courtesy AXS TV

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar will kick off a new season on Sunday, April 19 at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on AXS TV and the guest list has been revealed.

This fifth season of the popular show will feature Sammy visiting Def Leppard during their Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas, Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Thomas, Ted Nugent, Big & Rich, Queen's Brian May, Eagles' Joe Walsh, Tanya Tucker and Extreme.

Sammy had this to say, "We have an absolute blast producing this show each year, visiting incredible locations to sit down with some of the most legendary entertainers of all time.

"This is a dream come true for me, traveling the country to hang out and play music with my friends, and I am excited to show our fans all the epic things we have planned in season five.

"The first six episodes include great jam sessions and conversations with some truly talented entertainers, and I already cannot wait for production to start back up again so we can get out there and film this next batch of epic episodes." See the scheduled below:

Sunday, April 19 - Featured Guests: Def Leppard & Shaquille O'Neal

Sunday, April 26 - Featured Guest: Rob Thomas

Sunday, May 3 - Featured Guest: Ted Nugent

Sunday, May 10 - Featured Guests: Big & Rich

Sunday, May 17 - Featured Guests: Brian May, Joe Walsh & Tanya Tucker

Sunday, May 31 - Featured Band: Extreme





