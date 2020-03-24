Singled Out: Early Eyes' Marigolds

Photo by Muriel Margaret courtesy Epitaph Photo by Muriel Margaret courtesy Epitaph

Minneapolis group Early Eyes just released their new single "Marigolds" and to celebrate we asked Jake Berglove (vocals/guitar) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Marigolds is a song about learning and practicing gratitude! I was at a point in my life where days were stagnating and I was having trouble finding comfort in all the places I had found it before! My favorite albums didn't "hit" like they used to. The art hanging around our house began to lose its luster. Blankets weren't as soft. Puppies weren't as cute. You get the idea... whatever it is that wakes us all up in the morning, to me, had congealed into whatever the psychological equivalent of eating gruel is called.

Heeding the advice of my therapist, I began to take a second to say thank you to all the things that made me happy in a day, no matter how small. From my general appreciation of flowers, to my capacity to recognize who is walking into my house by hearing their footsteps, I started opening myself up to the influence of saying simple thank you's to myself.

About the title: Marigolds are beautiful! They grow dense and compact buds that, if given the proper amount of love, bloom into these gorgeous silky flowers that seem to fold into themselves endlessly. I thought it was nice to try to manifest that idea within myself. If I treat myself with the same amount of love that I treat my favorite flowers, I could blossom like them too.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below





Related Stories

More Early Eyes News



