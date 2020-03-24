.

Singled Out: Early Eyes' Marigolds

Keavin Wiggins | 03-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Early EyesPhoto by Muriel Margaret courtesy Epitaph

Minneapolis group Early Eyes just released their new single "Marigolds" and to celebrate we asked Jake Berglove (vocals/guitar) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Marigolds is a song about learning and practicing gratitude! I was at a point in my life where days were stagnating and I was having trouble finding comfort in all the places I had found it before! My favorite albums didn't "hit" like they used to. The art hanging around our house began to lose its luster. Blankets weren't as soft. Puppies weren't as cute. You get the idea... whatever it is that wakes us all up in the morning, to me, had congealed into whatever the psychological equivalent of eating gruel is called.

Heeding the advice of my therapist, I began to take a second to say thank you to all the things that made me happy in a day, no matter how small. From my general appreciation of flowers, to my capacity to recognize who is walking into my house by hearing their footsteps, I started opening myself up to the influence of saying simple thank you's to myself.

About the title: Marigolds are beautiful! They grow dense and compact buds that, if given the proper amount of love, bloom into these gorgeous silky flowers that seem to fold into themselves endlessly. I thought it was nice to try to manifest that idea within myself. If I treat myself with the same amount of love that I treat my favorite flowers, I could blossom like them too.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below


Related Stories


Singled Out: Early Eyes' Marigolds

More Early Eyes News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'- Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week- Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne- Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled- more


Reviews
Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

advertisement


Latest News
Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'

Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week

Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne

Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled

Sammy Hagar Announces New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

Devon Allman Launching We Are Still All Together Tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce Anniversary Reissue

Def Leppard In The Studio For Debut's 40th Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.