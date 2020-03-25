Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover

Video screen capture Video screen capture

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has released a cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells classic, "I Think We're Alone Now" from his quarantine.

"Dear friends," Armstrong posts, "While we've all been in quarantine, I've been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: Family, friends and, of course, music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' 'I Think We're Alone Now' in my bedroom.

"I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation, at least we can be alone together." The title track to James' third album topped the charts in several countries and was a US No. 4 hit for the rocker in 1967. Check out the cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut

Green Day Top UK Charts With 'Father Of All'

Green Day Rock The Late Late Late Show

Green Day's Album Launch Show Streaming Online

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Heading Down Under

Green Day Rock And Cook On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Green Day Release 'Meet Me On The Roof' Video

Green Day Rock NHL All-Star Game

More Green Day News



