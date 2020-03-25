.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover

Bruce Henne | 03-25-2020

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has released a cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells classic, "I Think We're Alone Now" from his quarantine.

"Dear friends," Armstrong posts, "While we've all been in quarantine, I've been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: Family, friends and, of course, music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' 'I Think We're Alone Now' in my bedroom.

"I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation, at least we can be alone together." The title track to James' third album topped the charts in several countries and was a US No. 4 hit for the rocker in 1967. Check out the cover here.

