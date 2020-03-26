.

Between The Buried And Me Postpone 20th Anniversary Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2020

Between The Buried And MeTour poster courtesy Cosa Nostra

Between The Buried And Me have announced that they have been forced to postpone their North America 20th Anniversary Tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on May 9th in Richmond, VA at The Canal and will wrap up on June 19th in Charlotte, NC at The Underground .

The band had this to say about the postponement, "We wanted to give you all an update on our upcoming US/Canadian 'Evening With' tour. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inevitability of these shows having to be rescheduled has unfortunately become a reality.

"But rest assured, we WILL take this tour on the road as soon as it is safe and logistically feasible to do so. All purchased tickets and VIP packages will be valid for the new dates, so please continue to check here often for updates.

"In the meantime we ask that you stay safe, healthy, and alone. See you soon!"


