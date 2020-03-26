Cheap Trick's 'At Budokan' Enters US National Recording Registry

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick's 1978 live set, "At Budokan", is among 25 sound recordings selected for induction into the US Library Of Congress National Recording Registry.

Under the terms of the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Librarian - with advice from the Library's National Recording Preservation Board (NRPB) - annually selects 25 recordings that are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and are at least 10 years old.

Recordings from 1920 to 2008 are featured in the new series of inductions, including Tina Turner's 1984 comeback album, "Private Dancer", the classic Glen Campbell hit, "Wichita Lineman", and records by Dusty Springfield, Selena and Dr. Dre, among others.

"We are honored that our breakout album, 'Cheap Trick at Budokan,' is being added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress," said the group's lead guitarist and principal songwriter, Rick Nielsen. "We thank our loyal fans who nominated us, and our favorite Rockford school librarian who got the ball rolling!"

"Though a handful of U.S. critics and devoted fans could have told you about their formidable live performances, Cheap Trick had had, by the late 1970s, very little impact at home in the USA," reads the Library Of Congress bio. "But they were already huge in Japan. In 1978, at the Budokan in Tokyo before 12,000 ardent fans, the band recorded this seminal live album, which was originally meant solely for sale in the Japanese market.

"But stoked later by word-of-mouth and airplay on a few U.S. FM rock stations, high-priced imports of the album began to sell in unheard-of numbers for a Japanese release in the U.S. Further airplay and interest increased when Epic, the band's record company, serviced radio stations with a promotional version of the album unavailable in stores before finally releasing 'Cheap Trick: Live at Budokan' domestically in February 1979.

"It proved to be the making of the band in their home country, as well as a loud and welcomed alternative to disco and soft rock and a decisive comeback for rock and roll." Read more here.

