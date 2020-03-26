Jeff Healey's Heal My Soul: Deluxe Edition Set For Release

Eagle Rock have announced that they will be releasing a new 2-disc deluxe edition of Jeff Healey's "Heal My Soul" that will include the companion album "Holding On".

The new edition is set to hit stores on May 22nd and will also be released in digital formats. We were sent the following details: Originally released on what would have been Healey's 50th birthday in 2016, Heal My Soul was a "lost" album of 12 unheard songs recorded over a three-year period (from 1996-98). Written during a tumultuous period in The Jeff Healey Band's history, these songs were shelved until his estate unearthed and restored these songs after his passing in 2008. It was a big endeavor, per Roger Costa (co-administrator/ archivist of Jeff Healey's estate): they had to research the lost songs, recover two-inch masters, transfer the tracks to digital, and remix/remaster. "There were a lot of moments when everyone was getting choked up," Costa states. "It was like he was there. It was like he was never gone."

Holding On was always intended to be released as a companion to Heal My Soul - a dream that finally comes to light with this deluxe edition release. The album is a blend of five additional studio tracks and a live performance from Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, Norway. Accentuating the songs on Heal My Soul, Holding On serves as the perfect complement, painting the full picture of his musical direction at this time in his career.

Live in Oslo, with Healey Band veteran guitarist Pat Rush in tow, The Jeff Healey Band tore through a set of great covers and classics. Despite having to deal with some radio interference from his wireless rig between songs, Jeff was on fire that night. Then there's the breathtaking version of Mark Knopfler's "I Think I Love You Too Much" (which Jeff originally recorded with Knopfler for 1990's Hell To Pay). The set is closed off by a great, playful 8 1/2 minute take on Jeff's signature tune, "See The Light," Jeff and Pat weaving sonic shapes that leave the audience breathless. See the tracklisting below:



CD 1

1. Daze Of The Night

2. Moodswing

3. Baby Blue

4. I Misunderstood

5. Please

6. Love In Her Eyes

7. Temptation

8. Kiss The Ground You Walk On

9. All The Saints

10. Put The Shoe On The Other Foot

11. Under A Stone

12. It's The Last Time

CD 2

1. Love Takes Time

2. Every Other Guy

3. Dancing With The Monsters

4. All That I Believe

5. CNIBlues

6. My Little Girl (live)

7. Dust My Broom (live)

8. How Blue Can You Get (live)

9. I Think I Love You Too Much (live)

10. Stuck In The Middle With You/Tequila (live)

11. Macon Georgia Blue (live)

12. I Can't Get My Hands On You (live)

13. Yer Blues (live)

14. Holding On (live)

15. See The Light (live)





