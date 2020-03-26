.

Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2020

MetallicaTour poster

Metallica have announced the rescheduled dates for their recently postponed tour of South America that is still set to feature support from Greta Van Fleet.

The metal legends announced the postponement of the tour due to the current pandemic and have now shared the new dates which will be taking place in December.

The band had this to say, "As we told you a few days ago, we're all putting safety first, self-isolating and socially distancing, but are also looking forward and are excited that we'll still be able to visit our friends in South America later this year. Greta Van Fleet will be joining us and while all the cities are the same, a few venues have changed.

They added, "We wish you, your friends and families, and the extended 'Tallica family around the world the very best during these difficult times. Stay home, stay safe, and we'll catch you in December!" See the dates below:

Dec. 04 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Hipodromo de San Isidro
Dec. 07 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
Dec. 14 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estacionamento da Fiergs
Dec. 16 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Estadio Couto Pereira
Dec. 18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio Do Morumbi
Dec. 20 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Esadio Mineirao


