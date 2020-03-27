As I Lay Dying Release Charity Single 'Destruction Or Strength'

As I Lay Dying have released a new charity single called 'Destruction Or Strength' that will benefit their crew members as well as Feeding San Diego.

The band had this to say, "These are concerning and unprecedented times. Amidst the uncertainty of how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, or how severe its impact will be, there are countless people desperately struggling to weather the storm.



"In an effort to make a positive contribution to our communities and the people closest to us, we are releasing a b-side from our 'Shaped By Fire' album sessions called 'Destruction or Strength'. It will be available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers, including Bandcamp as a "pay what you want" download. We will also be selling a t-shirt featuring the single artwork.

"Listen to and download ''Destruction Or Strength' here and purchase the 'Destruction Or Strength' cover artwork t-shirt here.

"All proceeds from both will be aggregated and donated to the following:

"AILD Road Crew: Travel restrictions and responsible social-distancing measures have crippled the entire live event industry. While touring is a substantial part of a bands' income, it is the entire source of financial sustenance for the hard-working and talented crew it depends upon. A portion of everything raised will be distributed to our techs and production staff to help alleviate the financial strain of lost income and work opportunity. We love these people as family and want to help them through this the best we can.



"Feeding San Diego: With the closures of all schools in our state, Feeding San Diego is being extremely pro-active in distributing food to support students who previously relied on free and reduced priced school meals as their primary source of nutrition. Feeding San Diego is also continuing their efforts in providing hunger relief to senior citizens, low-income families, and all of the workers in our local hospitality, service, and tourist industries who are facing financial hardships from unemployment. The remainder of everything raised will be sent as a monetary contribution to this organization, to assist them in serving the hunger needs of our community.



"We recognize this is an uneasy climate for everyone right now so there is no pressure to contribute. At the very least, we hope sharing unreleased music will have a positive impact for those of you excited to hear it.



"Please be safe and kind to one another. We will get through this together". Check out a video for the song below:





