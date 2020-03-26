.

Lamb Of God To Stream Full Festival Performance Online

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lamb Of God

Lamb Of God may have been forced to postpone their tour that was set to kick off this week, but fans will still be able to watch the band perform live.

The band has announced that they will be streaming their full performance from the at Resurrection Festival 2019 in Spain this Friday (March 27th) at 3 p.m. EDT/12 noon PDT on Knotfest.com.

Guitarist Mark Morton will also be doing some chatting with fans during the premiere. The band was forced to postpone their European coheadlining tour with Kreator due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


Related Stories


Lamb Of God To Stream Full Festival Performance Online

Lamb Of God Release 'Memento Mori' Video

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Announce Coheadline Tour

Lamb Of God Release 'Checkmate' Video

Lamb Of God Set Release Of New Album

Former Megadeth and Lamb Of God Stars Form New Project

Lamb of God Finish Long Awaited New Album

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Releasing First Song From New EP

Chris Adler Addressed Lamb Of God Departure 2019 In Review

More Lamb Of God News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series- Lamb Of God To Stream Festival Performance- Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Nine Inch Nails Release Two Free New Albums- more


Reviews
Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series

Lamb Of God To Stream Full Festival Performance Online

Rush Announce 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Editions

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream

Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails Surprise Release Two Free New Albums



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.