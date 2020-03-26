Lamb Of God To Stream Full Festival Performance Online

Lamb Of God may have been forced to postpone their tour that was set to kick off this week, but fans will still be able to watch the band perform live.

The band has announced that they will be streaming their full performance from the at Resurrection Festival 2019 in Spain this Friday (March 27th) at 3 p.m. EDT/12 noon PDT on Knotfest.com.

Guitarist Mark Morton will also be doing some chatting with fans during the premiere. The band was forced to postpone their European coheadlining tour with Kreator due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





