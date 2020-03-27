Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rammstein have stated that a report from a German newspaper that singer Till Lindemann has tested positive for Covid-19 is false, they report that he tested negative.

After Bild reported that Lindemann had tested positive for the coronavirus, the band shared on social media, confirming that he was hospitalized and placed in intensive care, but he is feeling better and did not test positive.

They wrote, "Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band's doctor's advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus."

The acclaimed German rockers will be launching their very first North American stadium tour later this year.





