.

Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic

Bruce Henne | 03-29-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS

(hennemusic) KISS frontman Paul Stanley is streaming a home video explaining the origins of the band's 1977 track, "Love Gun", during his extended isolation as part of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been inside now for 17 or 18 days because that's what medical people - the experts - are saying we should do," begins the rocker. "Try to take some of the strain off the doctors and all the hospital workers ... try to flatten that curve - that's what they're telling us, so that's what I've been doing.

"A big thanks to all the people who are on the front lines trying to get us through this." Stanley shares his inspiration behind the title track to KISS' sixth studio record, which began with seeing a local group performing some Led Zeppelin-style riffing that led to the opening lyric for his own song. Watch the home video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic

KISS And Nickelback Stars Speak Out About Covid-19

David Lee Roth Says He Takes Chances Opening For KISS

KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members

KISS Rock America's Got Talent Finale

KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV

KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band

KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour

More KISS News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song- The Who Postpone Spring US Tour- Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic- more


Reviews
Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song

The Who Postpone Spring US Tour

Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic

August Burns Red Deliver 'Paramount'

Slaves Release 'Talk To A Friend' Video

Shvpes Release 'Lion's Den' Video

Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Get Animated

Another Day Dawns Release 'Beautiful Suicide' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.