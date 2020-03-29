Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic

(hennemusic) KISS frontman Paul Stanley is streaming a home video explaining the origins of the band's 1977 track, "Love Gun", during his extended isolation as part of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been inside now for 17 or 18 days because that's what medical people - the experts - are saying we should do," begins the rocker. "Try to take some of the strain off the doctors and all the hospital workers ... try to flatten that curve - that's what they're telling us, so that's what I've been doing.

"A big thanks to all the people who are on the front lines trying to get us through this." Stanley shares his inspiration behind the title track to KISS' sixth studio record, which began with seeing a local group performing some Led Zeppelin-style riffing that led to the opening lyric for his own song. Watch the home video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

KISS And Nickelback Stars Speak Out About Covid-19

David Lee Roth Says He Takes Chances Opening For KISS

KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members

KISS Rock America's Got Talent Finale

KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV

KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band

KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour

More KISS News



